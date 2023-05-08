The GNWT is looking for the public’s input on a new degree program for post-secondary education.

This plan is for the Vancouver Island University, who is applying to provide the Rural and Remote Bachelor of Education Program within the Northwest Territories, with a proposed effective date of September 2023.

This is part of the Northwest Territories Post-Secondary Education Act and Regulations, which came into effect in December of 2022. The GNWT has been trying to build a more comprehensive post-secondary system. As part of this system, if any institution wants to provide a degree-granting program within the NWT, they must submit a system coordination application.

The public, as well as existing NWT post-secondary institutions are then given fifteen days to review the application. Vancouver Island University’s application marks the first application received by the GNWT under the new system.

Feedback on the Vancouver application will be accepted until May 23rd. More information can be found by clicking here.