GNWT to place Fort Resolution under Municipal Administration due to ‘operational difficulties’

By Ethan Montague
Supplied by GNWT.

Due to ‘financial and operational difficulties,’ the Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA) has provided the community government with a formal notice of intent to place the Hamlet of Fort Resolution under Administration.

The notice provides a 30-day consultation period before Administration takes effect.

The Administration will give the Minister the ability to release council from their duties and appoint a Municipal Administrator.

“Appointing a Municipal Administrator in Fort Resolution is a critical step in helping the community government to address significant operational difficulties.” Minister of MACA Shane Thompson said in a release.

Under the Hamlets Act, Minister Thompson is given the full authority to place community governments under municipal Administration when the community government is deemed ‘incapable’ of meeting financial obligations or other related operational difficulties.

According to the GNWT, MACA will continue to support community government through this process by taking advantage of programs and services already offered by the department.

