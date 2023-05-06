NWT Fire has provided an update to the wildfire burning 19 kilometres outside Fort Smith Township.

Crews have begun working to complete the perimeter around the wildfire and have successfully put up 70% of a blackline around the affected area (intentionally burning fuel around the area with hopes of cutting off any combustible materials and stopping the fire from spreading).

Saturday’s relatively mild weather (18°) has led to less active wildfire spread and the fire has not yet reached any infrastructure.

NWT Fire also shared an update on social media saying there are no new fires but smoke from Alberta wildfires is still affecting South Slave, North Slave (including Yellowknife), and Dehcho.

According to NWT Fire, the Fort Smith fire is “Not Growing.”

NWT Fire is reminding residents to stay ‘Fire Smart’ including tobacco or joint fire safety.

“Don’t let them be the spark that starts the fire, put them all the way out, use a metal or glass ashtray and never throw them on the ground.” NWT Fire said.

More information on fire safety is available on NWT Fire’s website.