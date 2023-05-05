Members of the Northwest Territories Species at Risk Committee met last month to discuss the current well-being of two different northern species.

The meeting was held on April 18th in Inuvik. SARC members discussed the current biological status of the Dolphin and Union caribou, as well as the American White Pelican. Both assessments were based on the best available information from Indigenous and community knowledge, and scientific knowledge.

Dolphin and Union caribou are the only caribou that migrate seasonally across the frozen ocean between Arctic islands and the mainland. Their lifecycle depends on it. It was decided that these caribou be classified as endangered due to several factors, including low population numbers, their sensitivity to climate change, and a high level of community concern. They face a higher threat of extinction since they were last evaluated in 2013.

Leon Andrew, the Chairperson for the NWT Species at Risk Committee, said in a statement that “Changes to the sea ice are putting Dolphin and Union caribou at extreme risk of drowning or starvation. For example, climate change and passing ice breakers can make the ice weak or delay migration.”

- Advertisement -

For the benefit of the caribou, SARC has released several recommendations, including: enforcement of seasonal restrictions on ship travel through the Northwest Passage; increased monitoring, sampling and harvest reporting; and ongoing harvest education based on cultural teachings of Elders.

As for the American White Pelican, they are one of the largest species of birds in North America, and those that live in the NWT are at the very edge of their global range. They are of special interest to SARC, since the birds that live in the NWT nest in only a single area, so a single event could easily wipe out their entire population in the North. However, the population has been increasing, the species is highly mobile and the nesting area could be repopulated or new nesting areas established. SARC has recommended more education and research on American White Pelicans in the NWT, from both traditional and community knowledge and scientific sources.

SARC will be showing these findings and recommendations to the Conference of Management Authorities later this month.