This year’s fire season is expected to be a little more intense than usual, but authorities will also be receiving more training and equipment to help.

Earlier this week, Richard Olsen, Manager of Fire Operations for the NWT, held a press conference to discuss the upcoming fire season in 2023. He began by first going over the previous year’s season, saying that 2022 saw a total of 262 wildfires, which ended up burning away around 581,000 hectares of the wilderness. Last year’s season lasted until October, which was slightly longer than what is usually expected.

This year, as Richard explained, will also be a little more challenging. Olsen explained that the Department of Environment and Climate Change are expecting this year’s fire season to be more intense. With the snow having melted sooner than expected, they are expecting a hot and dry spring, with those conditions lasting until mid-August. That being said, Olsen also added that they have received conflicting models of the coming season and beyond, with some predicting an end to the season at the end of summer, while others show a second fire season starting up right after.

Thanks to some extra funding, however, some new preparations will be coming to help, not just with this season, but future seasons as well. New Fire crews are being set up in the South Slave and Dehcho regions, and new seasonal screws will also be coming to Dettah and Yellowknife. There is currently a total of 34 contracted fire crews in the NWT.

New funding will also be used to expand other programs, bring in more staff, and expand dispatch teams. Fire prevention programs wil also be expanded, as well as physical fitness programs for firefighters. Firefighters will also have greater access to decision support tools, which will help them to determine where to go when there are multiple situations. “Soft support” initiatives are being looked into, which will expand inclusion in staffing, as well as mental health needs.

As for gear, the new funding will allow for northern fire services to bring in new equipment like vehicles, new facilities, remote cameras, and communication equipment. New air tankers and fire detection aircraft will also be coming to the North.