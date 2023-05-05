Yellowknives Dene First Nation held a special observation for Red Dress Day to bring awareness to Yellowknifers regarding Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and two-spirit individuals.

“She was 22 years old.” One speaker shouted during the parade.

Hundreds of women, men, girls, and boys marched the streets of Yellowknife in solidarity, beginning in Somba K’e Park and finishing in N’dilo.

The event continues into the evening with guest speakers and a drum dance to honour MMIWG2S+ individuals.

Caroline Wawzonek, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women commented on Red Dress Day saying:

“Most NWT residents know someone who has attended a residential or day school, whose grandparent lost a family member during the 50’s and 60’s tuberculosis outbreak, or whose sibling was taken away during the 60’s scoop.”

“We continue to see disproportionate higher rates of poor heath indicators, lower education attainment and other negative social, health and economic indicators across the NWT’s indigenous population compared to the rest of Canadians,” She added.

The Minister also announced she has been working to establish an MMIWG advisory committee in the GNWT to address the issue from a government perspective.