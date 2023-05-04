The GNWT has just released their findings on a report regarding the Vital Statistics Act and Change of Name Act.

The public, as well as stakeholders, were given the chance to provide feedback on the two Acts between September 1st and October 21st of last year. The Vital Statistics Act sets out registration of a variety of life events, and provides documents as proof of those events. These life events are births, deaths, stillbirths, adoptions, custom adoptions, and marriages that occur in the NWT.

The Change of Name Act sets out the requirements for an adult to legally change their first name, middle names or surnames for any reason, other than marriage, annulment of marriage, divorce or death of a spouse. It also sets out requirements to legally change the names of a person’s children or legal dependents.

The majority of the engagement focused on two key areas;

– Residents were invited to participate by reading the Key Elements document posted on the Department’s website and submitting feedback by email or mail.

– A letter was sent to four key stakeholders inviting them to provide feedback on the Key Elements document. These stakeholders were the Northern Mosaic Network; the Law Society of the Northwest Territories; the Canadian Bar Association – Northwest Territories branch; and the Registered Nurses Association of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Some of the findings include over 40% of respondents reporting that correct Indigenous names, with diacritics instead of only in the English or French alphabet, were overlooked in the Key Elements document. Other respondents also reported that the church gave them the wrong name.

Julie Green, the Minister of Health and Social Services, said in a statement;

“As we work towards modernizing the Vital Statistics Act and Change of Name Act, it is critical that we listen to the feedback of our residents and stakeholders. The What We Heard Report provides valuable insights that will help us ensure that these important pieces of legislation better reflect the needs and concerns of our communities.”

The results of the report, as well as additional research will be used to help make further progress on this initiative.