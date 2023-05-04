Yellowknife student Kai Walden was selected as the winner of the Workers Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC)’s 2023 Safety Video Contest.

The WSCC called on youth across the NWT and Nunavut to encourage and educate kids about workers rights by putting together safety videos.

“This contest is a creative way for youth in Nunavut and the Northwest Territores to not just spread the important message of staying safe at work, but can be foundational for a life-long understanding of their rights as workers.” WSCC CEO Debbie Malloy said in a release.

Walden’s video ‘Pest-Z,’ demonstrated the importance of recognizing safety hazards in the workplace.

The Sir John Franklin Highschool Student won a $1,000 prize for the submission along with a matched $1,000 prize to his school.

Watch the video here!