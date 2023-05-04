Two families in Yellowknife are currently able to apply for new homes within the city.

This opportunity is coming from Habitat for Humanity NWT, who are once again putting the call out for new homeowners. The applications for two energy efficient and affordable homes will officially be open on May 6th, and will run until June 2nd.

Anyone who wishes to apply for these homes is asked to attend an information session that will also be held on May 6th. It will run from 1 to 3pm at the Yellowknife Public Library. The info session provides an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about eligibility criteria, the application process, and specifics about the new home.

“At a time when homeownership seems out of reach for many NWT families, we are happy to provide an opportunity for two local families to become homeowners. NWT Habitat homeowners work hard to provide a better life for themselves and their children and our northern Habitat homeowners now living in their new homes have seen the difference having a safe, decent, affordable place to live can make,” said Dave Hurley, the President of Habitat for Humanity NWT.

These homes are expected to be of modular construction, and one will be at least a 3-bedroom, 1-bathroom home (dependent on family size) located on Spence Road in Yellowknife. Building lots were donated to Habitat for Humanity NWT by the City of Yellowknife.