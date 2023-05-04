The Northwest Territories Species At Risk Committee (SARC) is showcasing the NWT’s approach to the assessment of at-risk species in an international journal.

In 2021, SARC changed its species assessment process to emphasize Indigenous input and observations.

Two assessments were carried out, one based on Indigenous knowledge, and one based on scientific data.

“SARC arrives at a final assessment based on a consensus among members and supported by criteria from either or both knowledge systems,” SARC said in a release.

According to SARC, the double assessment process is unique in the world and allows a variety of data to be reported.

“Although Indigenous knowledge is sometimes ‘integrated’ into species assessments elsewhere, the strong technical and quantitative nature of the process favours scientific knowledge, often to the exclusion of expertise from Indigenous knowledge systems,” they added.

The new perspectives paper was published in May 2023’s Biological Conservation magazine after several weeks of review.