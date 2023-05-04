Listen Live
GNWT releases ‘What We Heard’ report following community engagement session

By Ethan Montague
Supplied by GNWT.

The GNWT has released a report to summarize the results of a recent public engagement session on proposed amendments to the ‘Child and Family Services Act.”

Common themes throughout the report included several concerns regarding the proposed amendments being too small to make significant changes.

“Proposed amendments to the act will assist in shaping future changes that aim to address systemic issues contributing to inequities in services provided to families and the overrepresentation of Indigenous children and youth in care.” Minister of Health Julie Green said in a release.

Despite concerns, many respondents supported the extension of eligibility for support services from age 23 to age 29.

The GNWT says future changes are expected to be amended during the 20th Legislative assembly.

