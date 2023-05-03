The Northwest Territories Power Corporation (NTPC) held a Power Pole Rescue demonstration on May 3rd, 2023 to observe North America’s safety and health week.

Three workers demonstrated the technique to potentially life-saving rescue techniques in case of injury while working on a power pole.

“Safety is our number one priority, so we figured in observance of the week it would be a good opportunity to have these guys get out and show what they do.” Health and Safety Coordinator for the NTPC Scott Falshaw told MyTrueNorthNow.

“A lot of these guys work in remote areas on power lines so it’s an opportunity to show off how they work safely and how they prioritize safety on the job,” Falshaw added.

- Advertisement -

The demonstration began with a mannequin being secured to the top of a power pole and workers treated the exercise as a real-life scenario.

“This demonstrates how the guys would react to an unconscious… hopefully not electrocuted, guy on the job.” Manager of transportation and distribution Grant Penney told MyTrueNorthNow.

Yellowknife line crew leader Darren Hazenberg walked his men through the process of a rescue, which begins with several callouts to the injured individual, followed by emergency calls, and finished with a climb and rescue.

“We try to involve all of our line crews throughout the territory, so we try to get everyone to participate in it, it’s part of what they do to keep their skills sharp and up to date,” Falshaw said.

The three workmen participating in the demonstration say that even though they have never personally had to use the techniques on anyone besides black bears and cats, it’s still important to practice in case of emergency.