GNWT calling for NGO stabilization fund applicants

By Ethan Montague
Supplied by GNWT.

The GNWT has begun calling for 2023-24 NGO stabilization fund applications.

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson announced today the annual call for the fund.

“Collaborative projects that build the capacity of more than one NGO are encouraged.” The GNWT said in a release.

According to the GNWT, the fund provides special funding to help NGOs that deliver GNWT-funded programs and services to the public.

“Through this fund, support can be provided for eligible costs such as general management, governance, organizational development, and extraordinary operations costs related to the delivery of critical GNWT-funded programs and services,” the GNWT added.

NGOs are eligible if they fall into one of seven categories: small community services, board governance, strategic development, research, stabilization development, image updates, and any ‘extraordinary’ operations costs.

The maximum funding for a single NGO is $50,000 per year.

Last year, organizations such as Avens Seniors, Family Support Centre, and the Salvation Army received $50,000 in funding.

Funding is typically delivered in the spring, and applications are available at NGO Stabilization Fund | Municipal and Community Affairs (gov.nt.ca).

