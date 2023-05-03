The GNWT is looking for the public’s feedback on certain government websites.

Residents are invited to take part in a survey to help determine how useful the government websites truly are. Questions will focus on how people use the websites, whether or not they are able to find the information they are looking for, and what parts of the websites are most relevant to them. There will also be questions about what parts of the websites work well, and what can be improved.

The GNWT has been trying to improve their websites across the board so that they make more sense to those that wish to use them. This latet survey is the latest effort in that project.

Feedback from residents will be used to inform these changes. Some improvements will be made to GNWT websites quickly, while many of the broader changes will take time.

This survey is the first of two waves of user research that will be used to inform website changes. The GNWT will also be holding a series of focus groups to inform this project. Individuals interested in participating in a focus group will be invited to opt in by sharing their name and email address at the end of the survey.

The survey will be open until May 19th, and can be found by clicking here.