GNWT to Discuss Update on Wellness and Recovery Centre

By Connor Pitre
Supplied by GNWT.

The GNWT is inviting the public to take part in a virtual town hall presentation next week.

This meeting will be held to discuss the latest update on the planned Wellness and Recovery Centre in Yellowknife.

The Centre, currently in the design phase, will provide shelter and community wellness spaces for NWT residents experiencing homelessness in Yellowknife.

This town hall meeting and presentation will share information on the building design, location, programs to be offered and the estimated completion date.

The virtual meeting will be hosted on Microsoft Teams at 7:00 pm on May 9.

To sign up for the meeting, click here.

