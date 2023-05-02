Aurora College is continuing to make progress in their plans to become a Polytechnic university.

The school recently released their latest quarterly report on their progress. The report included updates on the first phase of the Environmental Assessment for Tin Can Hill, Community Learning Centres (CLCs) and Aurora College Organization Design.

A polytechnic school is one that offers programs that are hands-on and that react to the industries of the world. Programs encourage learning by doing, developing the practical skills and competencies required in today’s workplaces and giving graduates a leg-up in the labour market.

The process of updating the school has been laid out in a full timeline of goals and milestones that began back in 2019, and goes as far as the end of 2026. Currently the project is in the second phase with the bulk of the work being led by Aurora College with support from the GNWT. At the moment, their next milestone is to submit a request to the Minister of Education once certain transformational changes have been made. Once that is done, they will be able to officially establish a post-secondary institution in the NWT.