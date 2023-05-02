Listen Live
Yellowknife holding ‘Spring Amnesty Day’ waiving certain fees at Solid Waste Facility

By Ethan Montague

The City of Yellowknife has announced this year’s ‘Spring Amnesty Day’ to be held at the Solid Waste Facility on May 20th.

During the event, the Solid Waste Facility will waive residential general tipping fees, however; the City says all other fees and surcharges still apply.

The $16.50 vehicle tipping charge for residential waste such as yard, construction, and scrap wood will be waived.

Special waste including oil tanks, appliances, tires, and wet filled batteries will be subject to their usual fees ranging from $13.50 to over $90.

Tag fees and single family levy’s will still be in effect as usual.

