A handful of energy companies are currently researching a new project to help reduce costs in Yellowknife.

A group known as Alternatives North has been working with the City of Yellowknife and Arctic Energy Alliance to determine if a Biomass District Heating system could be viable within the city. The study represents the most detailed analysis to date on heating energy use in downtown Yellowknife. Their previous report showed that the system does indeed have the potential to reduce emissions, save customers on annual heating costs, and still turn a profit.

“Our analysis continues to show that a large-scale biomass district heating system in and around downtown Yellowknife would have tremendous benefits, and with such a strong business case and proven growth potential we’re confident that we can interest commercial developers,” stated Lachlan MacLean, Alternatives North member and project manager.

Funding for this project was provided through a grant from the Government of Canada’s Northern Responsible Energy Approach for Community Heat and Electricity (Northern REACHE) program.

Alternatives North is a Territorial social and environmental justice coalition based in Yellowknife. They hold regular meetings every Wednesday at noon at the Roman Catholic Diocese Office. Members of the group include representatives of churches, labour unions, environmental organizations, women and family advocates and anti-poverty groups.