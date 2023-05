Be advised, the afternoon of May 1st, a vehicle collision between a large CJ Contracting semi-truck and a Yellowknife City Cab is leading to delays on the corner of Franklin and 48th near the downtown Independent.

An apparent mis-communicated red light right turn left the cab side swiped and wedged underneath the semi.

Police and tow trucks were quickly called to the scene.

No one was injured and both drivers declined to comment.