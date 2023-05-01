Listen Live
FeaturedNewsHay River News

Water levels remain at safe levels in West Channel

By Ethan Montague
Photo: Town of Hay River

Water levels in the West Channel near Hay River remained largely unchanged over the weekend.

Remaining slushy ice from the south is arriving and is continuing to flow unrestricted out through the channel.

Residents are encouraged to pre-register for the evacuation centre as spots remain available. Residents can register online at http://hayriver.com/breakup or by calling 1-833-699-0188.

Preparedness measures continue to be encouraged by the Town of Hay River and can also be found on the town’s breakup website.

