The NWT Recreation and Parks Association (NWTRPA) announced on April 28th, they will be offering ‘Get Active’ grants for events taking place in June.

The grants come as a support mechanism for the NWTRPA’s Recreation and Parks Month of June.

“‘June is Recreation and Parks Month’ is the perfect time to celebrate and recognize the many personal, economic, social, and environmental benefits of recreation and parks,” the NWTRPA said.

‘Get Active’ is meant to encourage NWT residents to apply for funding to help community members engage in healthy recreational activities.

“We’re encouraging community groups to celebrate Recreation and Parks Month by hosting or participating in community physical activity events.” NWTRPA Executive Director of the NWTRPA Sheena Tremblay said.

“Taking part in recreation and ‘on-the-land’ programs is an easy way to improve your overall well-being, so get active NWT,” she added.

Anyone who applies for Get Active grants can receive $400 to organize and deliver one community-oriented recreation event or $500 to organize one elder-oriented recreation event.

Grant applications will be accepted beginning May 1st.