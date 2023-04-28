The City of Yellowknife has a few special events coming up for Mother’s Day.

First, the city is offering Mother’s Day craft classes for children between the ages of 6 to 8. This will let the kids express their creativity and create something special for their mothers. This class will run on Saturday, May 6th, from 1:00 to 2:00 pm.

Then, on May 8th, the City will also be offering a card making class. This class is open to anyone age 15 and up. While this class is being offered with Mother’s Day in mind, the skills taught can be used for any other occasion. All the supplies that will be needed will be covered by the cost for the class. This event will run from 7:00 to 9:00 pm.

More information, as well as registration, can be found on the Programs page of the City of Yellowknife website.