The City of Yellowknife’s solid waste facility (SWF) is advising residents of acceptable materials moving into the warm season.

The City is hosting a ‘Large Item Pick-Up event’ to help citizens with their spring cleaning from Monday, May 15th to Friday the 19th this year. Large items must be placed on the curb for pick-up before 7:00 am on the day of your neighborhood pick-up.

As citizens begin lawn mowing and yard care, leaves, grass clippings, and small brush can be brought to the SWF and disposed of free of charge when placed in a paper bag.

The SWF reminds residents that if yard waste is placed in plastic and other non-compostable bags it will be considered residential waste and is subject to charges.

The City of Yellowknife also says that animal waste is not to be placed in green carts, but should be taken to the SWF and disposed of for free in the yellow bins at the facility.