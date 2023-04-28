Makerspace YK held a bike repair workshop on April 27 for bikers to prepare for the upcoming warm season and celebrate Ecology North’s earth week.

One attendee told MyTrueNorthNow that lines started forming 30 minutes before the workshop even began and volunteers said the turnout for the event was “Great to see.”

“I just saw an ad on Facebook that Makerspace was holding a bike workshop.” Workshop attendee, Dana Bowen told MyTrueNorthNow.

Volunteer bike tune-up experts were busy at work with over 30 eager bikers looking for repairs. Kids and adults alike lined up with bikes needing anywhere between a quick tune-up to full-on gear replacements.

“I haven’t used my bike in a couple of years and it needs a lot of work so I thought this would be a great way to get it back into shape,” Bowen added.

One long-time volunteer jokingly said her hands were in ‘full throttle’ and her brain was ‘completely foggy.’

The event began at 5:30 on Thursday evening and the lineup continued to grow until 6:00.