The Explorer Hotel hosted a career fair today to showcase job opportunities for in-demand services across the territory.

Several organizations set up booths to give job hunters a taste of their industry.

Aurora College made an appearance to speak on the stepping stones of starting a career in several fields.

“I think Aurora College offers amazing programming for residents of the Northwest Territories that can meet many of the labour market needs of the Territory.” Durnford told MyTrueNorthNow.

Several northern-based companies made appearances. Companies such as ‘Paul Bros’ welding, and Clark Builders were present to bring awareness to hiring opportunities for local companies.

“We’re building the new aquatic centre here in Yellowknife, and the new YWCA.” Clark Builders representative Ron Egan told MyTrueNorthNow.

“We hire carpenters, carpenter apprentices, and labourers and we’re looking today to hire for all three positions to any individuals looking for steady work.” Egan added.

National organizations had booths at the event as well. Organizations such as the Canada Post and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada had booths available to give job hunters a look into a career with national public services.

“The opportunities are endless, we have alot of people that start off doing door to door deliveries and they end up supporting the whole operation.” Canada post representative Katie Alberda told MyTrueNorthNow.

“If someone is curious about working with the post, definitely go online, because you can get all of our information and job descriptions, and don’t be afraid to apply.” Alberda added.

The gathering took place from 1:00 to 4:00 pm and event representatives say these gatherings are crucial to creating more opportunities for northern workers.