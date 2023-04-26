The Town of Hay River has partnered with Housing NWT, and have just launched a five year commitment to community housing.

This new plan is aiming to make housing more affordable for the people of Hay River, by increasing supply, and tackling other unique housing needs. The plan will be focusing on building multi-family units, with a goal of 140 total units. Many of these homes will be duplexes, and there is also a plan to turn developed but currently unused space into space that can be used by residents. Up to 30 units will also be constructed specifically for senior living.

Hay River is also currently in talks about what to do with the Hay River High-rise, Mackenzie Place. The building has been unusable since 2019 after a fire broke out on the 11th floor and displaced over 100 tenants. It was purchased by an Edmonton-based company in 2022. Town officials have said that having available units in that building would make a big impact on the current plan.

The town is hoping that this project will provide healthy employment opportunities for local contractors. Housing NWT will be helping Hay River roll out this plan. Other groups will also be helping, like Yellowknife’s Phillpot Consulting and PlanIt North.

The town will also be examining and updating bylaws to make sure that the future of this project will be able to survive any future floods or forest fires.