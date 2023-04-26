The Town of Hay River has issued a precautionary evacuation notice for all residents of Hay River due to the movement of ice on the surface of Hay River.

The ice is gathering near Miron Drive and between Mile 5 and Smiths Road.

“The movement has not been consistent nor has any push from the south started.” The Town of Hay River said in a release.

The Town says regular updates will begin occurring at 10:00 am and 5:00 pm daily, and active monitoring of the river has commenced.

- Advertisement -

The Town of Hay River says residents should begin general flood and evacuation planning and will receive alerts and/or evacuation orders if conditions worsen.

Reception centers have begun pre-registration services for anyone wishing to secure their spot upon evacuation. Centers will provide basic care for residents displaced from their homes and evacuees will be provided with a specific destination upon evacuation notice.

The Town says preparing an evacuation emergency bag is recommended, and a full list of recommended items is available on the town’s website.