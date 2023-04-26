Parents looking to take the family out camping this summer may be able to save a little money.

The GNWT is bringing back the program known as Take a Family on the Land, which offers financial support to organizations who encourage residents to go out and enjoy the outdoors. It is designed to help offset the costs of land based activities like camping, boating, fishing and hunting as well as other activities, to help get more Northerners involved.

This program is available to any Indigenous, Community, or non-profit organization. While individual residents can’t apply to this program, they can encourage a local organization to do so instead.Successful applicants can recieve up to $10,000 to help families who can’t cover the cost of outdoor activities. This program is also open to families of all kinds, which includes 2SLGBTQIPA+ families, single-parent families, and multigenerational families.

Applications for this program will be open until May 20th.