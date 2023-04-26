The GNWT is holding a public engagement session for feedback regarding a potential update to the Employment Standards Act.

Changes to the act were made on July 1st, 2021, with updates surrounding pandemic-related issues such as medical investigation, quarantine, and access to medical leave.

“The realities of work have changed since the last time the act was comprehensively reviewed.” The GNWT said in a release.

The act has not been updated since July 2021, and the GNWT says the public engagement session will serve to provide a deeper understanding of the needs of workers in a post-pandemic setting.

“A thorough review of the Act is needed to ensure efficiency, understanding and compliance, as well as to ensure that the legislation is on par with the minimum standards of employment in other Canadian jurisdictions.” The GNWT added.

Feedback is due by May 21st later this year, and results of the survey will be summarized and released in a report shortly after.