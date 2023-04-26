Hay River residents are encouraged to follow flood preparations as water levels continue to rise.

Last year, around 4,000 people were affected by the floods, and the first flood advisory was issued on May 2nd of 2022.

“Warm temperatures and associated snow melt throughout Northern Alberta are contributing to sharp rises in water levels at northern Alberta monitoring stations along the Hay River system.” The Town of Hay River said in last year’s May 2nd update.

This year, the town says water levels are continuing to rise marginally, and the rise in water has caused ice separation near Mile 5 and Smiths Trail to Delancey Estates.

According to Hay River’s Breakup 2023 website, Alexandra Falls sits at 4.1 feet as of 12:00pm on April 26th, while Paradise Valley sits at 0.1 feet and Pine Point Bridge has shown minor increases but remains at 6.1 feet in depth.

As temperatures in Hay River continue to rise, getting as high as 17° on Sunday, April 30th, the Town of Hay River plans to update residents daily and encourages citizens to stay aware of any sharp increases in water levels through the week.