The GNWT is looking for public input on an upcoming infrastructure project.

Sahtu residents in Norman Wells and Fort Good Hope will be able to voice their opinions on the upcoming relocation of the Oscar Creek Bridge. At the moment, the plan is to move the bridge six kilometres upstream of its current location in the Sahtu Region.

This bridge is 66 metres long and can only support one lane of traffic. It is currently located at kilometre 1054.5 on the Mackenzie Valley Winter Road. The GNWT is hoping that the relocation will allow for the bridge to provide a safe and reliable way to cross Oscar Creek. It is also believed that the relocation would allow for the extension of the winter road season in that area, and improve access between communities.

The current timeline for the project shows that regulatory approvals are expected to come this summer, and that the relocation will be fully executed in the winter of 2024.

Public Engagement sessions will take place on Tuesday, April 25th at 6:00pm at the Royal Canadian Legion in Norman Wells, and on Wednesday the 26th from 12:00 to 1:30 in Fort Good Hope at the Band Office Hall.

Online Engagement will be open until May 25th, and can be found by clicking here.