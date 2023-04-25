Listen Live
type here...
HomeNewsFederal Government commits $2.1 million in anti-substance abuse funding
FeaturedNewsNWT News

Federal Government commits $2.1 million in anti-substance abuse funding

By Ethan Montague
Drugs seized at Fort Gary Apartments
A file photo of drugs seized at Fort Gary Apartments. Photo courtesy of the RCMP.

Minister of Mental Health for the Government of Canada Carolyn Bennett announced on April 25th, the federal government is investing $2.1 million for a GNWT Health project in the Territory.

‘Health Outreach and Harm Reduction for Street-Involved Individuals’ is an 18-month project meant to support care access for street-involved individuals with substance use disorders.

“Through this investment, we are ensuring that street-involved individuals, who are among the most vulnerable residents of the Northwest Territories, will have improved access to the supports they desperately need.” MP Michael McLeod said in a release.

According to the CBC, 15 people died from opioids in the Territory from 2016-2021.

- Advertisement -

PubMed says the Yukon and Northwest Territories apparent opioid-related deaths are among the highest per-capita in the country.

As part of the funding, the federal government has put a specific focus on art and recreational programming to target and prevent youth from substance use.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

Load more

My True North Now & True North FM is the home of Classic Hits along with news and information from across NWT. We work hard to earn your ears ... and your trust everyday.

True North Tales

NWT News