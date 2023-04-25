Minister of Mental Health for the Government of Canada Carolyn Bennett announced on April 25th, the federal government is investing $2.1 million for a GNWT Health project in the Territory.

‘Health Outreach and Harm Reduction for Street-Involved Individuals’ is an 18-month project meant to support care access for street-involved individuals with substance use disorders.

“Through this investment, we are ensuring that street-involved individuals, who are among the most vulnerable residents of the Northwest Territories, will have improved access to the supports they desperately need.” MP Michael McLeod said in a release.

According to the CBC, 15 people died from opioids in the Territory from 2016-2021.

PubMed says the Yukon and Northwest Territories apparent opioid-related deaths are among the highest per-capita in the country.

As part of the funding, the federal government has put a specific focus on art and recreational programming to target and prevent youth from substance use.