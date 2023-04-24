The City of Yellowknife is looking to make sure things are nice and clean for the summer.

The city is reminding residents that anyone who owns a home or business that is attached to a public sidewalk must make sure that the path is clean and free of gravel. Dirt and sand can accumulate over the course of the winter, and in accordance with local By-laws, the sidewalks must be cleaned up by May 15th.

This buildup of gravel is because of the layers of sand that are placed on the roads during the winter season to help with vehicle traction. Snow removal services end up taking care of a good portion of the sand, but as the snow melts, there can still be a surprising amount of sand that gets missed.

There are approximately 164 kilometres of roadway in Yellowknife. While the city does have additional cleaning services to deal with it, it can take some time to cover every street.

Additionally, Yellowknife is also offering Spring Clean-Up services too non-profit organizations. This program offers $550 to community groups who agree to help clean up assigned areas in the city. The deadline to apply is on May 5th, and the cleanup itself will take place from May 15th to the 26th. Any groups that wish to cover multiple areas must have at least ten volunteers.

More information, as well as application forms, can be found by clicking here.