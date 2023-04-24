Premier Caroline Cochrane spoke with Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal last week to discuss the Taltson Hydro Expansion Project.

“Great to meet with Dan Vandal to discuss the Taltson project so soon after his site visit with Diane Archie,” Cochrane shared on social media.

The Federal Government has committed $18 million to the project since 2018.

According to the GNWT, the Taltson project will expand the existing Taltson generating station to provide clean energy to the Slave Geological Province.

In 2021, an MOU was signed between the GNWT and several First Nation governments to expand the project and work is currently underway to develop plans and address environmental concerns with the project.

The GNWT says the expansion will add 60 megawatts of capacity to the existing facility which currently caps at 18 megawatts. According to the Territorial Government, increased capacity will stabilize electricity rates for NWT residents.

The project features three phases which will eventually lead to a connection between the NWT’s electrical grid to the Southern electrical grid.