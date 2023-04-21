The Yellowknife Community Foundation (YKCF) has announced a new education fund in memory of long-time Yellowknifer Sharon Morrison.

The Sharon Morrison Memorial Indigenous Education Fund provides a bursary for Indigenous residents of the NWT pursuing post-secondary education in nursing.

Morrison attended Aurora College pursuing a Homecare/Long-Term Care program and was placed at Stanton Hospital’s Extended Care Unit upon graduation where she stayed for 35 years.

“She spent those years teaching generations of nurses that came after her, and inspired many to be the best in compassionate care.” Morrison’s son Lance said.

Morrison was an advocate for cultural revitalization in Yellowknife and learned the ancestral language nêhiyawêwin.

YKCF says the bursaries are integral in cultural preservation in the nursing/long-term care fields and the foundation says Indigenous language supports will be available annually.

“Supporting language revitalization will strengthen cultural resilience and help to create a healthy community for everyone in Sharon’s memory.” Chair of YKCF Laurie Gault said in a release.

According to the YKCF, three $2,500 bursaries will be available in 2023, organizations will be able to apply for a grant of up to $2,000 to support cultural revitalization in the territory.

Applications are being accepted from April 21st to May 15th, 2023.