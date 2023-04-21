Makerspace YK has a special event for students coming up in May.

From May 11th to the 14th, youths above the age of 14 will be able to attend a special series of workshops to help inspire and teach them all about STEAM; Science, Technology/Trades, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics.

Some of the themes for the event will include Health and Wellness, Food, Energy, and Environment, as well as Infrastructure and Culture. Students will learn how to turn an idea into reality, and how to build a relationship between land-based knowledge and digital technologies.

Registration and volunteer opportunities can be found on the Makerspace website.