As we head through Spring and draw closer to Summer, Yellowknife residents are once again flexing their creative muscles.

Coming up in May, the Yellowknife Guild of Arts and Crafts will be holding their annual Spring Sale. This allows residents to sell their own handmade wares and crafts, such as poetry, weaving, felting, soaps, textile arts, and more.

Everything will be held at the Guild building at 113 Kam Lake Road. The sale will run from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm on May 6th and 7th. The limited capacity of the building means that there can only be twenty shoppers at one time. Half-hour shopping time slots can be booked beforehand, but drop in shopping is also encouraged after 12:00.

Later in the summer, Yellowknife is also once again launching the weekly Farmer’s Market.

- Advertisement -

From June 6th until September 12th, Yellowknife’s Somba K’e Civic Plaza will be set up every Tuesday afternoon with plenty of stands from local producers and organizations. The market was first set up back in 2013 to promote and grow the local food system in Yellowknife.

The Market provides a venue for economic exchange and a marketplace for Yellowknifers to purchase locally baked, cooked, processed and harvested goods. While that first market had organizers wondering if anyone would show up at all, ten years later, it’s clear they were on the right track.

The Yellowknife Farmer’s Market regularly brings in an additional $1 Million into the local economy every year.