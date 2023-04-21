The GNWT presented at the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) regulatory hearing on April 20th in Whitehorse.

According to the 2022 Price Comparison Study by Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada, residential broadband prices in Yellowknife were 48% higher than in the south while small business broadband packages are priced 130% higher in Yellowknife versus the south.

“High-speed, broadband internet access for all NWT communities is a part of foundational infrastructure and will support the expansion and diversification of the NWT economy.” Minister of Finance Caroline Wawzonek said.

The GNWT called for the establishment of a dedicated “Indigenous and Far North” unit of the CRTC.

The GNWT also spoke on four key themes including Indigenous reconciliation, affordability, reliability and wholesale access.

“Finding solutions and addressing issues around broadband requires an integrated approach involving multiple players,” Wawzonek added.

According to the GNWT, the government has been consistently making submissions to the CRTC for several years to improve internet access in remote communities.