Aurora College hosted a tutoring workshop regarding trauma and working through emotional damage.

The workshop was put on by Aurora College’s Literacy Outreach Centre and United for Literacy.

Thirteen workshop participants from diverse backgrounds were joined by four Literacy Outreach staffers during the event.

According to Aurora College research, trauma can negatively impact a person’s brain, body, emotions, and how they learn.

- Advertisement -

Aurora College says the legacy of residential schools has created intergenerational trauma that continues to affect several northern residents to this day.

Norman Yakeleya, a participant in the workshop, shared his personal experience with residential school related trauma and how it has carried into his life today.