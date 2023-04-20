The City of Yellowknife is continuing efforts to invest in the tourism sector.

According to the City of Yellowknife, tourism was one of the fastest growing sectors in Yellowknife’s economy before COVID-19 shutdowns.

In an effort to restore the tourism industry in the city, the municipal government, with support from the GNWT, recently awarded a contract to global consultation firm InterVISTAs for development of a strategic plan for Yellowknife’s tourism sector.

The City of Yellowknife completed a strategy for 2015-2019 but, according to the City, the effects of COVID-19 were already beginning to impact tourism operators in the City.

Public engagement sessions will be held throughout the year for citizens to share and hear insights from the government and industry representatives.

The new strategy focuses on a post-pandemic outlook for Yellowknife and the greater Yellowknife area, the strategy is expected to be completed by Fall 2023.