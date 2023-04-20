Listen Live
Hay River RCMP Seeking Wanted Man

By Connor Pitre
Hay River RCMP are asking for the public's help to find Alex Roche (Photo provided by RCMP)

The Hay River RCMP Department is currently on the lookout for a specific individual.

Officers in Hay River are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man; 28-year-old Alex Roche. Roche is currently wanted on two warrants for Criminal Code offences.

Roche’s charges are Sexual Assault, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Failure to Comply with a Release Order. He is described as an Indigenous male, 170cm tall, 77kg, with black hair and brown eyes. A photo was provided by the RCMP.

Members of the public with information on Alex’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111.

