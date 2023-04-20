The Hay River RCMP Department is currently on the lookout for a specific individual.

Officers in Hay River are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted man; 28-year-old Alex Roche. Roche is currently wanted on two warrants for Criminal Code offences.

Roche’s charges are Sexual Assault, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Failure to Comply with a Release Order. He is described as an Indigenous male, 170cm tall, 77kg, with black hair and brown eyes. A photo was provided by the RCMP.

Members of the public with information on Alex’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Hay River RCMP at 867-874-1111.