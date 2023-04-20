Vancouver-based power company Li-FT signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Yellowknives Dene First Nation for a Yellowknife lithium mining project.

The project is located approximately 60 kilometers east of Yellowknife in Chief Drygeese Territory.

“LIFT is committed to working collaboratively and respectfully with Indigenous groups and creating a mutually beneficial working relationship to explore in Indigenous Traditional territory.” Li-FT CEO Francis MacDonald said.

“We look forward to beginning the summer 2023 drill program on or around June 1, 2023,” he added.

According to the MOU, Li-FT can begin moving equipment and supplies for the program to prepare for the start date in June.

The project is expected to be approximately 42,000 meters and will run until November later this year.