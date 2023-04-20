Concert season is officially kicking off in the city as the nice weather continues to bring Yellowknifers out.

On April 28th and 29th, the ‘Borderless Art Movement’ (BAM) and ‘Table for Five’ are putting on an evening of classical music at the Great Hall of the Legislative Assembly.

Table for Five has been performing in Yellowknife for over 15 years and according to BAM, this will be BAM’s first ‘solo’ performance as a group.

The two groups are playing music from 1800s era classical including: Dvorak, Rachmaninoff, and Tchaikovsky.

Both shows are at 7:00 p.m. and feature two guests: Dawn Hage on the viola and Flora Camuzet on the cello.

“As a special treat, YK’s own Keira Clinton will perform the well-known first

movement of Grieg’s Piano Concerto in A minor.” BAM orchestra’s Jo Pamplin said.

Tickets are available at the door and both nights are free for anyone to attend.