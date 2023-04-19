Another strike has come to the City of Yellowknife.

As of Wednesday, April 19th, approximately 155,000 federal workers across the country officially began a strike. Members of the strike in Yellowknife stated that they are asking for better wages, and more training in the field of anti-racism.

Yellowknife has just finished dealing with their own strike just a few months ago, when members of the PSAC Local X0345 went on strike against the city. As a result, many City run services had to be shut down for the duration. This included the Public Library, Multiplex, Fieldhouse, Ruth Inch Memorial Pool, Yellowknife Community Arena, and Visitor Information Centre.

Things won’t be the same this time, however. When asked if any City facilities would be impacted, Sarah Sibley, the Economic Development and Communications Director for the City of Yellowknife, had this to say;

- Advertisement -

“The City of Yellowknife and its staff are not a part of these bargaining units and will not be going on strike. As such, no City services will be impacted.”

That being said, members of this current strike have said that tax returns may come in a little later than usual, and that some federal services may see some delays. Passport renewals may be affected, and another strike among WestJet pilots is looming.