PSAC union workers are officially on strike across Canada.

According to PSAC reports, over 155,000 public service workers are on strike in the nation, leading to disruptions in federal services.

40,000 employees are considered ‘essential’ and will remain on the job including emergency services, border officials and prison guards.

NWT RCMP have made a statement for northerners on the strike available here.

- Advertisement -

Yellowknife is on the tail end of a several week strike after the UNW/PSAC city workers opted for a strike/City Hall lockout for increased wages, which caused major service disruptions in the municipality.

Federal workers covered the streets of Franklin and 52nd Street the morning and afternoon of April 19th.

“We’re asking for fair wages and proper training on anti-racism.” Picket captain Dawnelle Rasmussen told MyTrueNorthNow.

Strikers wearing signs reading lines such as: ‘In solidarity’ and ‘I support my bargaining team’ are marching in front of the Greenstone federal building.

When asked about how the strike may affect northerners, picket captains say delays are expected

- Advertisement -

“You might not get your taxes back right away, certain services will be delayed. A lot of us are administrative staff, tech staff, and we’re just as important as everybody else,” Rasmussen added.

While Canadians can expect a delay in tax returns, the CRA says May 1st remains the deadline for tax filing despite the strike.