NWT RCMP has released a statement regarding the impact of the PSAC strike on northerners.

“The general public can expect to experience delays in administrative services such as criminal record checks, civilian fingerprinting, and traffic accident reporting.” The RCMP said in a release.

The RCMP says administrative needs and non-emergency calls can still be directed to local detachments during normal hours.

“We will continue to provide policing services and will maintain operations at our RCMP Detachments.” NT RCMP Superintendent Dyson Smith said.

- Advertisement -

“We urge anyone with non-urgent business to access the listed RCMP administration lines in your community so that we may concentrate on urgent policing matters.” He added.

The RCMP has confirmed emergency services will remain intact as normal with 24/7 year round access to 911 dispatching.