The GNWT has informed the public regarding a privacy breach after a break-in that occurred in the Department of Education, Culture, and Employment (ECE).

The ECE’s headquarters in Yellowknife was broken into on March 16th earlier this year.

According to the GNWT, the first floor of the Yellowknife Lahm Ridge Tower building lost several items including computer hard drives containing personal information of Income Assistance clients from 2006-2014.

While the GNWT confirmed they immediately reported the incident to the RCMP, the security breach is estimated to impact around 3,000 individuals.

- Advertisement -

Personal information contained on the stolen drives is believed to include names of individuals and their families, mailing addresses, and financial supports from Income Assistance recipients.

The GNWT says in some cases, SIN numbers and Health Care Numbers were listed in the hard drives.

A final report is anticipated to be submitted by the territorial government to the Information and Privacy Commissioner by the end of this April.

Anyone impacted by the break-in has been sent a letter notifying them individually.