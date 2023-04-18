Canada’s NDP Party have announced their candidate to represent the Northwest Territories.

The NDP’s nomination has gone to Kelvin Kotchilea. Kotchilea is a member of the Tlicho Nation from Behchoko. He has worked with the GNWT in the past to help protect natural resources and deliver better education opportunities to the public.

“The people of the Northwest Territories can count on Kelvin to represent them proudly in Ottawa,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh in a statement. “He has always been a champion for Northerners. He’s fought to make communities better for everyday people and he’ll work to make life more affordable for residents. I know Kelvin will be a strong, Indigenous voice in Ottawa. He’ll make sure the federal government is delivering on meaningful reconciliation, better health care, and safe housing for Indigenous communities. It’s an honour to have him join our team.”

Kotchilea grew up in a small community, and believes that successive Liberal and Conservative governments have done little to help Northerners.

“People in the Northwest Territories want northern-made solutions to the issues they’re facing,” said Kotchilea. “We need the federal government to be a partner in addressing the housing crisis facing our communities and tackling the climate emergency. And our health care services should be truly universal and available closer to home for norther residents. I’m joining team NDP to make sure Ottawa works collaboratively, and effectively, with the territorial government and Indigenous communities to get more help for you and your family.”

Kotchilea was officially nominated in a virtual meeting with Jagmeet Singh on Monday, April 17th.