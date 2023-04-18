Premier Caroline Cochrane is attending Federal engagement meetings this week in Ottawa from April 18-20th.

On April 18th, the Premier met with Minister of National Defence Anita Anand to discuss national security and the role the Arctic plays in national defence.

“Recent events have brought the Arctic to the forefront of discussions on national security, and I appreciate the opportunity to discuss these important issues with the Minister of National Defence,” Cochrane said on social media.

Two objects were shot down within Canadian borders earlier this year under NORAD authority, one over the Yukon.

“I value our partnership and collaboration as we work together to strengthen Arctic security, all while growing meaningful partnerships with Northern and Indigenous communities,” Anand said.

The Premier also met with Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller to discuss ‘Budget 2023’ and reconciliation between the Canadian government and Indigenous government and partners.