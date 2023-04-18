Ecology North’s 2023 Earth Week is on its way starting on April 21st until the 28th.

Opening ceremonies kick off on Friday the 21st at noon at Somba K’e Civic Plaza with a fire-feeding ceremony and discussion with Elders and representatives from Indigenous community organizations.

Week-long activities include, a ‘climate change art contest’ and a car share co-op to give participants an opportunity to move toward driving electric vehicles.

Events continue through the weekend with story time sessions, electric vehicle showcases, and live music.

The festivities conclude on Friday, April 28 with a ‘medicinal plant walk’ featuring education about traditional medicines.

Volunteer positions are still open and those interested can sign up here.